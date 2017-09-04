One policeman was martyred while one injured during a police operation in Kaneez Fatima Society in Karachi today.

According to details, police and Rangers conduct operation on information given by already arrested militants. During the raid, fire exchange started between militants and police resulted in martyrdom of policeman.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was killed while one remained successful in fleeing the scene, police sources stated. The security agencies have cordoned off the whole area as a search operation is underway.

According to SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, the name of fleeing terrorist is Karim Sarosh Siddique. "He is mastermind of attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Eid day," SSP Malir said.

"He is central commander of banned militant organisation Ansar-ul-Sharia and close associate of killed terrorist, Hassan," Anwar further added.

Sarosh Siddique was a student of Applied Physics in Karachi University, sources mentioned. During the search operation police has arrested his father, Sajjad Karim.

While talking to media, SSP Malir Anwar Rao furhter stated that four militants were killed in police encounter today. "Four were belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)," he said.

"Cousin of TTP head Fazlullah's cousin, Khursheed, is also included in killed terrorists," Rao added.