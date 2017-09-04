Pakistan on Monday lodged a protest against 'unprovoked' Indian ceasefire violations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on September 2 which killed an eight-year-old girl.

Foreign Office (FO) Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Muhammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces on September 2", an FO statement read.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement and to maintain peace along the LoC. He asked them to investigate this and other reported violations, and urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan to play the role mandated under the UN Security Council resolutions.

The FO statement claimed there had been over 700 Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary this year, which claimed the lives of 30 civilians and wounded 113 others, as compared to 382 violations last year.