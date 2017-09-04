Police on Monday said they had arrested three men allegedly involved in aerial firing outside election offices of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency.

A police official said security officials had also seized a vehicle and weapons from their possession.

PTI had reported the incident outside its office at UC 65 in Islampura. Dr Yasmin Rashid, the party’s candidate for NA-120 by-polls, had condemned the incident.

PPP claimed the incident was an attempt to harass party workers ahead of the September 17 by-polls.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif stepped down as prime minister following the Supreme Court's verdict on Panama leaks.