Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an adjournment motion in National Assembly over issue of Rohingya Muslims genocide in Myanmar.

The motion was submitted by PTI leaders Dr. Arif Alvi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, and Shafqat Mehmood. It requested the house to discuss urgent matter of Rohingya Muslims.

"The genocide of Rohingya in Burma that has resulted in thousands being beaten, shot and hacked to death, the motion stated.

PTI's motion further mentioned that the homes of Rohingya Muslims have been burnt as hundreds of thousands are homeless and have taken refuge in Bangladesh.