KARACHI:- At least 15 kilograms of heroin was recovered from an aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), at the Jinnah International Airport here. According to a PIA spokesperson, the heroin was recovered from a plane parked in the hanger. “PIA’s security department, with the assistance of Anti-Narcotics Force, recovered 15kg of heroin from an aircraft which was at the hangar in Karachi undergoing C check,” PIA spokesperson Daniyal Gilani said in a statement.–STAFF REPORTER

“The matter is being investigated by all the agencies concerned,” the statement added.