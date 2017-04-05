MIRPUR (AJK) - Local people staged a protest in front of Mirpur Development Authority to complex and expressed their extreme indignation against the re-imposition of levies in the form of development charges on the already-allotted plots.

The legal fraternity and various groups of the businessmen, human rights activists, journalists and the representatives of local real estate sector had gathered to register their protest against March 21 decision by the Board of MDA about the re-imposition of the development charges on the residential and commercial plots, already allotted by the MDA since 1980.

It is the top policy-making authority of the Mirpur Development Authority. Heavy contingent of the police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene to maintain peace and order during the protest demo.

Talking to the media, President of Mirpur District Bar Association Ch Shabeer Sharif Advocate, presidents of their respective groups of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran including Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan and Suhail Shujah Mujahid described the decision of the MDA, unwarranted, unlawful, irrelevant, uncalled for and immoral. They said these plots were already sold out to the Mangla Dam affectees and others mostly through the secret ballot at different times during over last 37 years.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, President of his own faction of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan and Secretary General Qazi Arshad Mahmood said that the citizens of Mirpur have announced to wage a war against, what they called, the cruel decision of re-imposition of development charges.

Describing the decision as "Jagga" tax, the two traders' leaders said all the citizens of Mirpur including the allottees, who got united, were compelled to stan up and take to the street against the re-imposition of the levies on the allotted plots.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan President Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan demanded AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan order for immediate withdrawal of the decision of the MDA about re charging of the development levies.

He described the decision as the exercise of injustice against the people of Mirpur, and urged Prime Minister Haider to immediately withdraw the decision.

Khalid asserted that the people of Mirpur were not responsible for the reported bankruptcy of the MDA. Rather the MDA and its previous managements including the heads from both bureaucracy and the ruling political parties were equally responsible for the worst economic condition of the institution. The citizens including allottees could not be held responsible for the fast deteriorating financial conditions of the MDA, he added.

He said that the people of Mirpur were being compelled to launch 1981-like mass movement for the protection of their rights and justice, under a pre-planned conspiracy to defame the government of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

They said that the prime minister had perhaps delayed to add Ch Saeed in his cabinet for months-pause, because of the apprehensions of his incapability, which he ultimately showed through conceiving and resorting to the decision of re-imposition of development levies.

Khan announced to take future course of action hte in next couple of days through expanding the street agitation with the coordination of all segments of the civil society to press the government of AJK for immediate withdrawal of the above irrelevant and unjustified decision.