LODHRAN - With the Rs25 billion Chief Minister package announced for Lodhran, new vistas of development and prosperity will be opened not only in the district but also in the entire South Punjab region.

PML-N leader Rana Tariq Khan stated while talking to media here the other day.

He informed that the package includes: establishment of sub-campus of the agriculture university, 20 air-conditioned buses for the city, a flyover, Dunyapur-Mailsi dual carriageway and Lodhran-Kahror Pacca dual carriageway. He claimed that the public has witnessed a noticeable decrease in the energy crisis, adding that the crisis will be overcome by 2018. He pointed out that the CPEC project will link all countries of the region to Pakistan for boosting trade activities.