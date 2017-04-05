Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has vowed that conduct of Census, a national obligation, will be completed at any cost.

"These sacrifices will only strengthen our resolve and with the support of entire nation we will cleanse the menace of terrorism from our soil" he said in a statement after the suicide attack in Lahore in which army and civilian census staff members embraced martyrdom.

He said that the soldiers and civil enumerators who embraced shahadat today in Lahore in suicide attack were on Census duty. He said sacrifice of precious lives of civil enumerators and soldiers is beyond any doubt a great sacrifice.

"My heart goes to bereaved families and my highest tributes to Martyrs who laid their lives in the line of duty", the COAS said.