RAWALPINDI - Eight militants affiliated with Jamaatul Ahrar (JA) have surrendered before the security forces and shunned militancy in Mohmand Agency, a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The ISPR statement further said that those who have laid down weapons included Akbar, Gul, Siraj and their five close associates.

Since its establishment in 2014, Jamaatul Ahrar has proved to be a lethal terrorist group, by perpetrating some of the most brutal attacks in Pakistan. While the leadership is currently based in Afghanistan, Ahrar has networks in Bajaur and Mohmand agencies of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas, as well as support structures in others parts of the country.

The militant outfit is the brainchild of Omar Khalid Khorasani, an ambitious Taliban commander and a former member of the Pakistani Taliban’s Shura - who parted ways with the Taliban after they pursued peace talks with the government.

From August 2014 to date, the group has been found involved in 116 terrorist attacks in Pakistan, against diverse targets ranging from security forces, tribal elders, and minorities to sectarian communities.

Last year, Ahrar launched an operation titled “al-Raad” (Thunder). Shortly after, it orchestrated attacks on the Charsadda University, the Christian community on Easter Day in Lahore, Quetta’s Civil Hospital, Sessions Courts in Mardan and on an FC camp in Mohmand Agency.

Earlier this month, it launched “Operation Ghazi”, and has since planned and executed eight gun and bomb attacks.