KAMALIA-The Tehsil Municipal Administration unearthed a fake food factory here the other day. According to official sources, on a tip-off, Kamalia AC Ch Khalid Mehmood and Food Inspector Ch Ghulam Mustafa raided a food factory near Kamalia Railway Station. Upon search, the officials recovered a large amount of spurious food products and arrested a person Naeem. A case has also been registered against the owner and manager of the factory with the Kamalia City Police.

Talking to media on the occasion, the AC and the food inspector said that those playing with the public health deserve no leniency and they will be dealt with sternly.