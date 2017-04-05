QUETTA - Pakhtoons living in Pakistan are passing through a critical juncture of the history and their identity is being challenged, said Awami National Party (ANP) Balochistan chapter President Asghar Khan Achakzai addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Tuesday.

On this occasion, office-bearers of ANP-Wali joined ANP. He was flanked by party’s parliamentary leader Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai and other leaders.

Hailing their decision of joining the party ranks, Asghar Khan hoped that their inclusion will give a boost to the party and its popularity among people will increase.

He said it will also help ANP achieve its national goals. He said they had not left their party for personal gains but were victims of emotions.

Lambasting the fragile performance of ruling government and precarious security situation in Balochistan, Asghar lamented that the secretary higher education was abducted in daylight from Quetta but everyone kept mum and said nothing pertaining to whereabouts of kidnapped government official. He asked the rulers to revisit the policies of 70s and formulate new comprehensive policy for brining country out of this whirlpool. Asghar asked why rulers saw solution to every problem of the country was in London, Washington and Dubai.

On closure of Chaman Border, the ANP provincial president lamented that people agitating against closure were fired at and two people were killed and scores wounded. He added that ANP took a firm stand against terrorists during their government in Khyber Pakhtunkwa from 2008-13 for which they had to bear the brunt of terrorists rage and several ANP ministers were attacked.

“We have challenged the ideology of terrorists and never let them to impose their brutal laws on Pakhtoons,” claimed Asghar Achakzai.

Referring to the judicial commission’s report on August 8 incident of Quetta hospital blast, he said the report pointed out shortcomings on various counts but the Balochistan government instead of admitting realities with open heart had contacted with Balochistan High Court against the report.