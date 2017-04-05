Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz says if Pakistan has not conducted an operation in North Waziristan, ISIS could have easily spread its influence in the region.

In a statement, Aziz said Pakistan’s military operation is not only for national stability but also for regional peace.

While talking about Pakistan-US relations, Aziz stated that there are always ups and downs in the bilateral ties.

“Pakistan gives importance to security ties with America,” he added.

About domestic politics of Pakistan, he said that democracy has strengthened in the country.

“Like 2013, there will be peaceful transition of government in 2018,” he assured.