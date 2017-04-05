ISLAMABD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition of Pakistan People’s Party leaders Ababa Alamgir and his wife Asma Arbab Alamgir seeking protective bail in a case of illegal assets registered against them.

A Division Bench (DB) of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb conducted hearing of the petition and adjourned it till today (Wednesday) for further proceedings after issuing notices to NAB.

The petitioners moved the court through their counsel Barrister Masroor Shah and prayed to grant them protective bail in this matter.

The counsel Masroor Shah adopted before the court that his clients wanted to become part of the NAB inquiry initiated against them in a case of making illegal assets but they were being harassed before their return to the country from abroad. He informed the division bench that news items are being aired on television channels that NAB authorities would arrest them soon after they reach Pakistan.

At this juncture, Justice Aamer said, both the accused should appear before the court then they would take measure as per law.

Then Barrister Masroor contended that Sharjeel Memon was also given the opportunity to return Pakistan and therefore their clients may also be granted protective bail from airport so that they could appear in the court.

Justice Aamer directed him to submit the court verdict in this matter. Later, the court issued notices to the NAB and deferred the hearing till today (April 5).