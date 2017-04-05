ISLAMABAD - In connection with the centenary celebrations of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for completing 100 years, the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also invited the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, to the event likely to be graced by Imam-i-Ka’aba and other dignitaries from all over the world.

The three-day congregation — April 7 to April 9 – will be organised in District Nowshera. Various sessions will be held to highlight the services and struggle of the party for securing political and religious rights of the people of this region.

In a letter addressed to US Ambassador David Hale, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that keeping in view the interest of United States in democratic order in the country and the overall political situation in the region they have decided to invite him in these celebrations so that he would be enlightened about the struggle of JUI-F for the civil rights of the people over the past 100 years in this region.

He further stated that through these celebrations they would portray and highlight the true teachings of Islam which believes in tolerance, inter-faith harmony and promoting peace and harmony in the world.

He further mentioned in the invitation that religious scholars from across the world would be attending the event which would continue for three days.

Prominent among those who would be attending the ceremony included Imam-e-Kaabah Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Darul Uloom Deoband’s (India) administrator Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat Ulema Hind President Maulana Syed Arshad Maadani and Secretary General Maulana Syed Mehmood Asad Madani.

Besides these religious figures, the diplomats stationed in Islamabad belonging to different countries, political leadership across the spectrum were also invited to join them in the celebrations.