SARGODHA - The investigators have initiated a probe to ascertain assets of the main accused of the shrine massacre and accomplices while sought FBR assistance to scrutinise their bank accounts.

On the other hand, the police have arrested an under-treatment accused identified as Kashif from DHQ hospital, following information extorted from the main accused of the mass-killing and custodian of the shrine Abdul Waheed during interrogation.

Meanwhile, heirs of some of the deceased persons expressed their reservations about the registration of FIR of the incident on the complaint of police officials. They said that they were busy with burial of their beloved one and during the short period, police registered FIR on the statement of the Saddr Police SHO in haste.

On the other hand, doctors at hospital feared that an injured female patient Maryam could lose her kidney.

Sargodha DPO Sohail Chaudhry informed that a joint investigation team is thoroughly investigating the incident from all aspects. "So far, it seems the massacre took place over the dispute of succession of the shine," he expressed his suspicion.