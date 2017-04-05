TOBA TEK SINGH - The kiln workers took out a protest rally against the non-implementation of the Punjab government's orders regarding the payment of wages to the kiln workers.

It started from Gojra Road Chungi and culminated at Shahbaz Chowk where Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union leader M Shabbir addressed the gathering. He said that nine months ago, the Punjab government had issued a notification of minimum wages under which kiln owners have to pay Rs1,036 per 1,000 bricks to their workers. However, he said, it was never implemented in the district.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced that Rs4,000 would be paid to parents for sending their kids to schools with provision of free of cost bags, books, uniform, shoes and stationery. He added in Toba district, instead of implementing the government orders, the children were forced in the schools to pay Rs20 per month as fee and even they were tortured in case they failed to pay the fee.

He also claimed that kiln workers were still being purchased and sold by the kiln owners through so-called advance payments.

He said after the cases filed by the workers in the court of district labour officer four years had not yet been decided. He warned that if the situation prevailed, the workers will be forced to take to the streets every day at Toba. Others who also spoke included Madam Sajida Perveen, Baba Nazir, Perveen Malik, Nawab and Javed.