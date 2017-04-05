KASUR-Citizens complained about non-functioning of water filtration plants across the district which is causing water-borne diseases among citizens.

During a survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that the water filtration plants were installed in different areas of the district that has been lying non-functional for the last many months. They said that due to the indifference of the administration and local bodies' representatives, no step could be taken so far for rehabilitation of the filtration plants. "The dysfunctional water filtration plants have left the citizens with no option but to use polluted water," they regretted, adding that the consumption of polluted water is causing water-borne diseases among citizens.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and order the officials concerned for rehabilitation of the plants.