ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had rejected experts’ reports about the Lahore Orange Line project without plausible explanation, thus restraining the construction work.

A five-member SC bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal observed this while taking up appeals of NESPAK, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the Punjab Transit Authority and the Punjab government against the LHC verdict.

On August 19, 2016, the LHC restrained work, on the under-construction rapid transit line in Lahore, within 200 feet radius of five heritage buildings and five special premises.

The LHC had also set aside NOCs issued by the Director General Archaeology Department and the Chief Secretary’s committee under Antiquities Act 1975 and Special Premises Ordinance 1985.

The SC bench observed that prima facie, the reasons given in the LHC judgment seemed to be unacceptable as there was a contradiction in them. “The apex court would examine whether the project would endanger monuments,” Justice Afzal said.

The judge said that the railway train may cause much vibration but the buildings constructed in the 18th century near railway stations were still intact. He said that international standard should be observed (while carrying out work on the project).

Five historical sites — Shalimar Garden, Gulabi Bagh Gateway, Buddha’s Tomb, Chauburji and Zebunnisa Tomb — and five special premises —Lakshmi Building, General Post Office, Aiwan-e-Auqaf (Shah Chiragh) building, Supreme Court Registry building and Mauj Darya Darbar and a mosque — are stated to be at risk from the $1.47 billion project awarded to a Chinese company, CR-Norinco.

LDA lawyer Khawaja Haris told the court that if any damage was done to historical buildings in the future, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority would repair them.

Justice Azmat noted that the 18th century London Tower did not fall due to the metro train. Justice Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the Lahore Mass Transit Authority, told the bench that the LHC had rejected reports of seven experts.

He said that Dr Abel and Pamela Roger reports were dismissed because, in the past, they were associated with government institutions.

Justice Afzal observed that there was already traffic pressure on the routes where the metro train was being constructed. He questioned whether the vibration level has scientifically been examined.

The counsel replied that the vibration analysis has been done after carrying out underground soil tests. He said that the vibration level would be 3mm per second, which was negligible. He said that 0.25 million people would travel in the metro train and this would increase to 0.5 million in the future. He said that the metro train in the Indian city of Jaipur passes in close proximity to historical buildings but none of them had been damaged.

Makhdoom has completed his arguments while the bench directed the LDA counsel to conclude his arguments at 11:30 am on Wednesday.