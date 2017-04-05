MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Lahore High Court chief justice declared Mandi Bahuddin and Lodhran as model districts for delivering speedy and qualitative criminal justice.

District and Sessions Judge Rana Nisar Ahmed Khan stated at a monthly review meeting of judges here the other day.

On the occasion, he urged the judges to work hard to come up to the LHC chief justice expectations and set an example for other districts. He informed that during the month of March, as many as 65 murder cases were resolved by the courts out of which 36 cases were resolved only by Malakwal ADSJ Ejaz Butter. With regard to output of civil courts in the district including Phalia and Malakwal as well, he said that they decided gave verdicts of 2,500 cases which reflected dedication of judges to their duty.

On the occasion, he pointed out that lawyers and police role is very crucial for justice compensation and without their assistance, it becomes unable to run the judiciary. He also praised the efforts of lawyers and police for their cooperation in increasing the performance of judiciary.

Officials asked to check sale of unhygienic meat

GUJRAT-The officials of Livestock Department were directed to take effective steps to stop the sale of rotten and unhygienic meat in the district.

Chairing a meeting here, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that officials of the Livestock and Health Departments are duty bound to ensure sale of hygienic meat in the district. He pointed out that no one can be allowed to play with the public health.

On the occasion, the DC asked the Livestock Additional Director to ensure effective monitoring of all the slaughterhouses in the district, adding the strict guidelines should be adopted to check quality of meat. He stressed that meat should be marked with the official stamp.

He also advised the CEO Health to launch a vigorous crackdown on quacks who are playing with the public lives. The Health Department should appoint more health inspectors to serve the purpose, the DC pointed out.