VEHARI-April 3 is a remarkable day in the history of journalism in Pakistan as Mr Majid Nizami (Late), the great journalist, hero of Pakistan Movement and former chairman of Nazariya-e-Pakistan Trust, had born on the same day 88 years ago.

The celebrations of the day started from 1993 at the platform of Farzandan-e-Pakistan. A function to celebrate the 89th birthday of the great personality was arranged at Punjab Institute of Technology by the Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group. Journalists, civil society members, lawyers and traders participated in the function.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti said that Mr Majid Nizami was courageous as his vision and the steps he took made Pakistan stronger and invincible. He also said that Majid Nizami played a key role in promotion of education, development of Islamic education and protection of women's rights and those were unforgettable.

Vehari District Bar Association President Rao Sheraz said that Nawa-i-Waqt is not only a news paper but also a Tehreek. His point of view was focused on Two-Nation Theory and the national policy. The Nawa-i-Waqt group also conveyed the thinking of millions of people, he added. Majid Nizami was the saviour of the Two-Nation Theory, he said.

Asif Hussain Shah said, "We cannot forget the great personality of Mr Majid Nizami. Chief Education Officer Shoukat Ali Tahir congratulated the team of Nawa-i-Waqt in Vehari. He said that Nawa-i-Waqt, The Nation and Phool are promoting education. District Office IT Nusheen Malik also addressed the gathering. On the occasion, a cake was cut to mark the birthday of Maji Nizami.

Participants cut a cake to celebrate birthday of Majid Nizami.–Staff photo