SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-A labourer was locked in his house room and burnt to death by the shopkeeper and his accomplices for not paying the instalments of the goods he got from the shop in Uggoki here on Tuesday.

According to the FIR (No.147/2017) lodged Under Sections 147,149 and 302 PPC at Uggoki police station, Ameen Maseeh (45) had got some electronics from a local electronics shop on instalments. Ameen's wife Rahul Maseeh told the police that he could not pay instalments on time. Due to which some accused person from the shop including Usman alias Pappy, Asim Ali alias Kaka, Yasir Bajwa and Shehram Jogi, armed with cricket bats and hockey sticks, stormed into her house last Monday night. The accused beat up Ameen badly with bats and hockey sticks, as punishment for non-payment of instalments on time, she added. The FIR revealed that the accused later brought Ameen Maseeh to his house and locked him in his room. The accused kept watching the locked room there while staying outside the house and they did not allow any one of the family members to get him freed.

Later, he was set on fire and burnt to death in the room locked by the accused, his wife alleged. The grieved family alleged that the accused kept him locked in his room and set the room ablaze and fled away due to which he burnt alive, she said.

Earlier, a rumor spread in the area that Christian labourer had committed self-immolation by setting himself on fire after sprinkling patrol on him after the nasty incident. Uggoki police have registered a murder case with no arrest so far. Police shifted the body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Likewise, a young man was tortured by a security guard of DHQ Hospital as he was trying to enter in the ward. Kashif, a resident of Baghbanpura, along with his mother reached there to enquire after the health of his younger brother. When they tried to enter the ward, the security guard intercepted them and over the issue they exchanged harsh words. Then the security guards started torturing the youth and jolted out him and his mother of the hospital.

Meanwhile, a man was held and brutally tortured by bank guard as he was alleged stealing cash from a private bank on Tuesday. Accused Abid entered the bank and took Rs50,000 from the counter and fled away. While security guard of the bank chased him and tortured him brutally. Later injured accused was shifted in DHQ Hospital by Dhulley Police. In preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Abid was resident of Mangu Pir Karachi and drug addict.

LANDMINE: A bomb disposal squad defused a high intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine. According to the police, some people had found the landmine in seasonal Nullah Dek near village Jandiyaala-Zafarwal. The bomb disposal squad said that it was an Indian made anti-tank mine weighing 14 pounds.