The National Action Plan (NAP) has many points which have not been addressed yet, said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today.

While condemning the blast on Bedian Road in Lahore today, Bilawal said that National Action Plan is not being implemented properly in the country.

He was speaking to the media at the Sadhu Bela temple near Sukkur today.

“The National Action Plan is not being implemented,” Bilawal told media. "There are many points [of NAP] that have not been addressed, such as the reemergence of banned organisations under new names or the judicial reforms or action against terrorists in Punjab."

Telling about his current plans, PPP Chairperson said, “I keep on visiting Punjab and keep on working. I am travelling to Lahore tomorrow.”