GUJRANWALA - In the light of the Lahore High Court's directives, two mediation centres have been set up in Gujranwala, said Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Anjam Raza.

Civil judges Mudasar Farid and Muhammad Azher shall perform their duties in these courts; CCTV cameras and other security measures have also been made for fool security, he added. Talking to the media, he said that total 9,096 cases had been disposed of during the month of March including 42 murder and 133 drugs cases.

Syed Anjam Raza further said judicial complex at Kamoki would be completed till the end of this year while day care centre for lady judges and staff has also been set up near the sessions court.