AHMEDPUR EAST - The first model domicile home delivery management system inaugurated here to facilitate the applicants in this regard.

Now, the inhabitants of Ahmedpur East will get domicile at home within three days by paying a total fee of Rs220 per domicile including Rs 20 postage charges. With the one-window operation, photos of domicile applicants are taken within Rs220 fee.

It has abolished the role of middle men were minting money from the people for the provision of domiciles, an officer said.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the teshil administration and said the establishment of one-window domicile system would be followed in other tehsils of Bahawalpur district soon. The deputy and the assistant commissioners cut the ribbon in the ceremony.