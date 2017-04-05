ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Tuesday said Pakistan had no tension with Iran, adding the Saudi Arabia-led military alliance was not against any country but against terrorism.

The secretary briefed the meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs here in the Parliament House. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, to discuss Pakistan–Iran relations with a focus on economic, trade and security aspects as per the agenda.

Tehmina Janjua said there was no change of policy on relations with Iran and Saudi Arabia. “Pakistan has the same policy. We have no border issues with Iran and our border with Iran is friendly,” she said.

She said two additional border crossing points at Gabd-Reemdan and Mand-Pishin will be opened with Iran.

Janjua said the Saudi military alliance – to be headed by former army chief Raheel Sharif – was not designed against any country but was aimed at defeating terrorism. “Basically the Muslim countries have joined hands to eliminate terrorism. The alliance has no secret agendas,” she said.

Her comments came after Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said his country had reservations against the Saudi-led alliance.

The envoy had said: “It was correct that Pakistan had contacted Iranian officials before issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to General Raheel Sharif but it did not mean Iran was satisfied with this decision or it had accepted it”.

Pakistan earlier told Iran it will not become part of any grouping against Iran as it believed in close ties with the neighbour. Islamabad tried to convince Tehran that the Saudi-led military alliance was not sectarian.

Foreign ministry officials said since Pakistan valued its ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran it could not annoy any one of them.

The alliance was formed by Saudi Arabia in December 2015 with its headquarters in Riyadh. Iran had objected to the formation of the alliance fearing it was a Sunni-alliance rather than a Muslim alliance.

The government had also delayed approval to Raheel Sharif – considering Iran’s objections —- for several months before finally giving a nod to the former army chief.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua elaborated in detail the dynamics and sensitivities of Pak-Iran relations with particular reference of two major sects.

She informed the committee that the Foreign Ministry does realizes these facts and “we shall continue to observe the neutrality aspect in relations with our brotherly Islamic countries.”

At present, she said, the world was passing through a transitory phase and re-alignment of relations among different states is in process.

“In this connection, we have challenges as well as opportunities to tap the potential of these fast changing international scenarios,” she said.

She welcomed the views and inputs of the lawmakers on the subject and hoped that the support of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in the form of its recommendation will be a guiding line for maintaining its delicate relations with its neighbours and other important power poles of the present time.

Chairman Standing Committee Awaid Ahmed Khan Leghari spoke about the background and the need to discuss “the important matter of our foreign policy.”

He congratulated the newly appointed Tehmina Janjua on assuming the office of the foreign secretary with best wishes for her to run the affairs of the ministry in an appropriate manner and also extended full support of the committee in shaping the foreign policy of Pakistan in best national interest.

Leghari appreciated the briefing and also acknowledged the keen interest demonstrated by the members and informed the committee that “we shall keep on discussing this subject in our next meetings in the presence of experts invited by the committee with their consent.”

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore the possibilities of setting up a National Database and Registration Authority office in the Pakistan High Commission, Malaysia in consultation with the Ministry of Interior to resolve the problems of the Pakistan community living in that country and also placed on record a document containing the names of the country having dual nationality arrangement with Pakistan.

The members who attended the meeting included Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer Sultan, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Muhammad Khan Daha, Chaudhry Salman Hanif Khan, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Ghous Bux Khan Maher, Naeema Kishwar Khan and Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao. Senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Law and Justice also attended the meeting.