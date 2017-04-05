RAWALPINDI - First hotline communication on Tuesday took place between Chief of Staff, Southern Command, Pakistan Army and Commander Afghan National Army 205 Corps Lieutenant General Daud Shah Wafadar.
Both sides discussed issues related to Pakistan-Afghan border, Inter Services Public Relations said.
They expressed satisfaction over establishment of hotline communication and vowed to continue such interactions in future.
