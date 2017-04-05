Pakistan-China trade border at Khunjerab pass was reopened today after four months.

The border was closed due to heavy snowfall in the area.

On the other hand, a high-level Chinese delegation led by Chairman of the Chinese People s Political Consultative Conference Yu Zhengsheng has arrived in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

It will exchange views with Pakistani leadership on further enhancing bilateral cooperation, besides discussing regional and global issues.