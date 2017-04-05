DUBAI - The three-day International Property Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre concluded here on Tuesday with a resounding success. Thousands of people visited stalls set at the show by a record number of participating countries.

Pakistan Pavilion hosted by Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group and organised by Midas Communication was one of the hotspots where investors and promoters thronged to explore possibilities of investment in real estate business in Pakistan.

Majority of the visitors to the stalls at the Pakistan Pavilion expressed great interest in buying properties in Gwadar, Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in commercial and residential sectors.

In their opinion, Gwadar was fast becoming a major attraction for investors across the world that offers great opportunities for safe future investment. They were convinced that the law and order situation has improved in Pakistan as a result of military operation ‘Zarb-e-Azab’.

The visitors were aware that with the commissioning of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan would emerge on the economic world map like never before. It was the main reason for them to look for partners in the real estate business.

Majority of the visitors to the Pakistan Pavilion appreciated the initiative by the Nawa-i-Waqt Group to launch media partnership in such a huge sector that offers unique and massive investment opportunities.

Head of Nawa-i-Waqt Marketing Department, Bilal Mehmood held dialogues with representatives of companies which also organise such shows in other parts of the globe. Their initial response was very encouraging to develop partnership with one of Pakistan’s major media groups.

The Nawa-i-Waqt Group and Midas Communications later hosted a dinner in honour of the participants of the Pakistan Pavilion at a famous restaurant ‘Bar B Q Tonight near Burj al Khalifa.

Nawa-i-Waqt Director Finance Azam Badar thanked the representatives of real estate business in Pakistan for their cooperation and participation in the world event.

He said his group would continue to encourage such opportunities in future as would promote Pakistan on the global map for investment. He was confident that such activities would ensure that foreign investors would find Pakistan as a safe haven for investment.