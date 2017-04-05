Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria Wednesday said that Pakistan welcomed mediation offer made by the United States for restoration of peace talks with India.

Talking to a private news channel, he said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had made similar offer which was also hailed by Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also wants peaceful relations with neighbouring countries for economic development in the region," he said. "Pakistan wants to resolve all disputes with India, including Kashmir, through dialogue."

He said the entire world knew that Pakistan itself was a victim of terrorism and India was behind it. Indian intelligence agent Kulbhushan Yadav’s confession statement was its clear proof, he added.

Nafees Zakaria said that it was a well established fact that India was trying to destabilise Pakistan through different activities.

"India has been rejecting mediation by any country because it does not want peace in the region, rather it desires to have its hold," said the spokesman.