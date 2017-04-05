PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court on Tuesday directed Ministry of Interior and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to include a separate column for Kalash community in national census forms prior to the second phase of the exercise starting from April 25.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Yahya Afridi and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the directives on the writ petition filed by Shah Hussain and four others of the Kalash community through their lawyer Aamir Sabir.

The lawyer submitted that the religion of Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Qadianis, Ahmadis, scheduled castes and others have been mentioned in the census forms, but the Kalash religion has been ignored, which is their fundamental right guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the Kalash people subscribe to one of the oldest known religions of the region, and that their members continue to live in three remote villages in district Chitral. Exclusion of their religion from the census forms would be an injustice to the community and a violation of law, he told the court.

The court ordered that the Kalash people being citizens of Pakistan should have been treated as other communities observing different faiths and having been recognized and mentioned separately in the census forms and that the Kalash people should also be included in relevant column of census form. The court ruled that the Kalash community had already been recognized as a separate religion by federal government and Ministry of Minorities’ Affairs.