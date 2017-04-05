KASUR - The police claimed to have held 14 proclaimed offenders (PO) during operations conducted across the district here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched in targeted areas of the district during which the police arrested 14 POs. The police said that 10 of the POs belong to Category-A while four of them are of the Category-B. They were wanted in different cases of heinous crime like dacoity, robbery, murder and robbery-cum-murder.