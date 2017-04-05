RAHIM YAR KHAN-The police claimed to have nailed 40 persons for gambling on quail fight from Markazi Eidgah courtyard here the other day.

The police, on a tip-off, raided the Eidgah where an inter-divisional quail fight was underway and gambling of millions of rupees was being played on the fight.

The police arrested 40 gamblers red-handed while four others fled the scene.

The police also recovered Rs103,500 stake money,32 cellphones, two motorcycles, and six quails. The police registered a case against the accused.

A police source informed that the City A Division Police recovered more than Rs400,000 and 18 quails but showed only Rs103,500 and six quails. The source alleged that the police also released six gamblers after taking bribe. The value of fighting precious quails were Rs50,000 to Rs60,000 each.

When contacted police spokesperson Umar Salim said that he will answer the allegations regarding taking bribe and recovering more quails after contacting the A Division Police SHO.