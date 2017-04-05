ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought draft of the Haj Policy 2017 and directed the federal government to place it on the website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the contempt petitions filed by the tour operators who have not been registered for granting Haj quota since 2012 as well as contempt petitions filed against the policies of 2013 and 2015.

The counsels for the petitioners contended that the government was not drafting Haj policy in accordance with the apex court’s judgement.

They submitted that in Dosani Travels case, the apex court while giving certain directions, had ruled that the Haj policy should be framed, announced and placed on the website of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, preferably within six weeks of the arrival of last flight of Hajis (pilgrims) from Saudi Arabia under intimation to the Registrar of the apex court. This of course would be subject to any policy’s decision of the Saudi government regarding allocation of Haj quota for Pakistan, the court had ruled. It was directed the Haj policy should be framed by a committee headed by the Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs, a nominee of the competition commission of Pakistan, a nominee of the Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a nominee of the secretary Ministry of Law and Justice Divisions and Parliamentary Affairs and a nominee of the Attorney General of Pakistan.

The court had directed that credentials of each applicant/ HGO should be examined and decision be taken on merit. The court had ruled that while framing the Haj policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs should be guided, inter alia by the recommendation made by the Competition Commission of Pakistan, and the Ministry should constantly monitor the working and performance of each HGO during Haj and this assessment should form basis for further improvements in Haj policy for next years Haj.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sohail Mahmood told the court that after Dosani Travels judgement, another judgement was also issued wherein the apex court had observed that the government had substantially complied with it judgment.

He further submitted that the contempt petitions got infractuous regarding Haj policies of 2015 and 2016, saying the pilgrims already performed Haj under these policies.

The court observed that every year, the issue of Haj came to surface only In Pakistan. The counsels for private tour operators told the court that since 2012 they have not been registered. The court was informed that there are about 742 tour operators having Haj quotas but some 2033 tour operators are without Haj quota since 2012.

The DAG, however, informed the court that the government has already with shortage of quota, adding in 2012, some companies were defaulted due to which the government got 910 Haj quotas. The said quota, he said, was awarded to those 19 companies which topped the merit list.

Sohail Mahmood informed the court that the new Haj policy for 2017 has been drafted and being forwarded to the Prime Minister for approval.

The court directed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs should place the 2017 Haj Policy on its website besides submitting its daft with Registrar office.

The DAG assured the court that even if the draft of the new Haj policy was not approved by the Prime Minister within seven days, they will submit it before the court. After this, the court adjourned the hearing for a week.