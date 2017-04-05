The 2nd Pak Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition concluded Wednesday at National Counter Terrorism Centre near Jhelum with 10 foreign military teams and eight Pakistan Army teams, said a press release from military’s media wing.

The toughest military competition was held from April 1 to April 5.

The foreign military teams included China, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Thailand and UK.

The team from China along with 1 Corps and 30 Corps won Gold medal whereas Southern Command, 4 Corps, 10 Corps, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UK clinched silver medal. Bronze medal was won by 5 Corps, 31 Corps, 2 Corps and Malaysia, added the ISPR.

Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Ikram-ul-Haque, who was chief guest on the occasion, awarded prizes to the winner teams.

While congratulating the winners Lt Gen Ikram-ul-Haque applauded the “professionalism, dedication and skills of the participating teams”.

He said participation of teams from friendly countries offered an opportunity to all the participants of the competition to learn from each others’ professional experience in the domain of counter terrorism.