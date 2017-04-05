MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Accountability Bureau (AJKAB) arrested seven accused persons involved in a corruption case in Bank of Azad Jammu & Kashmir after their bail plea was rejected by the Ehtesab Court No-1 Muzaffarabad.

An AJK Accountability Bureau Spokesperson told this correspondent on Tuesday that the arrested accused included Afnan Nawas, Imtiaz Makhan, Mazher Asis, Muhammad Iqbal, Rizwan Qadeer, Ehtesham Bader and Waqas Sideeque, all residents of Rawalakot District of Poonch division.

The AJK Accountability Bureau police had earlier arrested four accused including three employees of the Rawalakot Branch of the Bank of AJK and the principal accused Asmat Bashir. The accused had secured loan from the bank by pledging fake gold with the connivance of the arrested bank officials.

All the seven arrested accused have been shifted to Safe House of the Accountability Bureau at Thoory in outskirt of Muzaffarabad for further investigations. Other accused involved in the case will also be tried under the law.