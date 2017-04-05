A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet on Wednesday decided to remove AD Khawaja from the post of Inspector General of Police, reported Waqt News.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who chaired the meeting, took the cabinet into confidence over the matter.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered to reinstate IG Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja on his post.

In its verdict, SHC dismissed termination orders of AD Khawaja. Furthermore, appointment orders of Sardar Abdul Majid Dasti were also terminated by the court.

“Despite clear stay order of the court, Sindh government suspended IG Sindh Ad Khawaja,” remarked the court.

AD Khawaja must hold his office with immediate effect, ordered the high court.

The provincial government had written a letter to the centre on April 1, for the removal of Khawaja. It also suggested three names for the post: Abid Majeed Dasti, Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Khadim Hussain Bhatti.

No reasons were presented for removal of IG Sindh to the federal government.

There were rumors that the Sindh government is removing IG Sindh for their own interests.

AD Khawaja was appointed as Sindh IG on March 12 last year, but gradually developed a rift with the Sindh government after he refused to appoint constables on quota system and hired them through NTS.

In December 2016, he was sent on forced leave by Sindh government on the directives of prominent leaders after which he got restraining order on his transfer from the court.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali suspended the transfer of AD Khawaja for the time being but the provincial government raised the matter again when Supreme Court (SC) demoted the higher officials.