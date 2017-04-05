At least six died in a suicide blast targeting a van carrying census team in Lahore today.  

Mass outrage ensured on social media as soon as reports started pouring in.

The government and security agencies were criticized strongly on Twitter and the main question everyone had was, why was the census team attacked. 

 Journalists questioned why national projects are always under threat.

 

 A message from St Petersburg, a place that recently became a victim to terrorism.  

 Question was raised regarding madrassahs, and extremist elements.

 Even Pakistan Super League was pulled into the criticism.

 

 