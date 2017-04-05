At least six died in a suicide blast targeting a van carrying census team in Lahore today.

Mass outrage ensured on social media as soon as reports started pouring in.

The government and security agencies were criticized strongly on Twitter and the main question everyone had was, why was the census team attacked.

Journalists questioned why national projects are always under threat.

#Lahore Terror strikes again. More lives lost. Targeting census team only shows the aim of terror is to disrupt national projects. — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 5, 2017

In the war for motherland, there is no death, only martyrdom #lahoreblast — Jazba Junoon (@jazba_junoon) April 5, 2017

A message from St Petersburg, a place that recently became a victim to terrorism.

As a native of Saint Petersburg: my condolences to the relatives and loved ones of #LahoreBlast victims. — Robert Neville (@neville_mwo) April 5, 2017

Question was raised regarding madrassahs, and extremist elements.

Usual breast-beating about latest #LahoreBlast

Either shut down JuD, Lal Masjid, LeJ, TTP, all madrassahs or STFU — Ali Hashmi (@Ali_Madeeh) April 5, 2017

Even Pakistan Super League was pulled into the criticism.