SAHIWAL-Two students of Government College of Technology suffered bullet injuries in their clash with the shopkeepers of Jinnah Street Market while for were arrested for firing.

According to reports, Saleem Gul, a student of the college, came at the Big Shoes Shop with his friend Asif for changing a pair of shows they had bought from the shop. However, the shopkeeper refused to change the same and also beat up the students who were later admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, hundreds students including Shahbaz Dogar, a students leader, attacked the shop and the shopkeepers opened fire at them. Also the students retaliated, set on fire a motorcycle and blocked the Jinnah Street. Police controlled the situation, arrested shopkeeper Mirza Samran and three other persons for creating disturbance.