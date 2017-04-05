SHEIKHUPURA-Three wedding guests including two women were killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident here on motorway near city Interchange on Tuesday.
According to Motorway Police, a wedding procession was on the way from Jhang to Lahore on different vehicles. As they reached near the interchange, one of the cars' driver felt dozy. As a result, the car crashed into a passenger coach due to which two women identified as Jamila, Kubra and a man Moeen Ahmad died on the spot while two other persons suffered injuries who were shifted a Lahore hospital. The accident turned the wedding festivities into mourning and grief. The Saddr Police have started investigation into the accident.

