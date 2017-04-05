BAHAWALPUR: An express train narrowly escaped an accident here near Kalanchwala Railway Station on Tuesday. Lahore-bound Shalimar Express was coming from Karachi when its driver spotted a tractor-trolley trapped on track near the railway station. At which he applied emergency brake well in time. According to PR, Shalimar Express train was on the way from Karachi to Lahore when its driver miraculously averted a major accident by applying emergency brakes.