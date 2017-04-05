CHICHAWATNI-Armed men kidnapped two married sisters allegedly to avenge their parents for marrying the girls off to other persons.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday in Kassowal area.

The police said that the culprits identified as Ahmad Raza and Ali Raza, wanted to tie the knot with the girls (both sisters), resident of Kassowal. Their parents, however, married the girls off to other persons, which disappointed both the youth.

To settle a score with the girls and their parents, both the accused abducted both the sisters from their in-laws house.

The police have registered separate cases and started raids to arrest the abductors and rescue the kidnapped girls.