ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom is preferring individuals over state relationship and some Baloch leaders have found their safe abode in the UK, said National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt-Gen Nasser Janjua talking to a seven-member British Parliamentary delegation on Tuesday.

The delegation specially broached the subject of Altaf Hussain, relationship with India, Kashmir dispute and India's threat to stop water for Pakistan.

The NSA elaborately explained how the UK was unfortunately, preferring individuals over state relationship.

In addition to Altaf Hussain, Janjua mentioned some Baloch leaders who had found their safe abode in the UK.

The officials from both countries discussed regional and global issues significant for both Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK).

The visiting delegation exchanged views on matters pertaining to further enhancing bilateral cooperation, a press release said.

The NSA said Pakistan highly values its relationship with the UK which has a strategic character and stressed the need for further improving the understanding between the two countries to strengthen ties and exploring more areas of cooperation.

The members of delegation sought the opinion of NSA on many serious issues and challenges faced both by the UK and Pakistan.

The NSA briefed them at length about the rise of extreme thought, extremism, conflict in Muslim world, rise of Daish, resilience and sacrifices of Pakistani nation, seeking closure of overall conflictual situations in the region and world, control and restraints of social media to curb spread of extremism and implementation of National Action Plan.

Referring to India, he explained how the fragile security architecture of the region was fast becoming under stress and had started to suffer from serious imbalance.

The NSA also urged the UK to have a balanced regional approach as the imbalance in the region was becoming critical which needed to be retrieved and restored immediately.

The NSA also apprised the delegates of a greater and brighter future which Pakistan holds by providing largest geo-strategic connectivity to the world.

The leader of the delegation said the UK understood and acknowledged the role of Pakistan against terrorism.

The members of the delegation also appreciated the resilience of Pakistani nation against terrorism and wished to strengthen and diversify relations with Pakistan to face the challenges of future together.

INDIA COMMITTING GRAVE HR

VIOLATIONS IN KASHMIR: AZIZ

Staff Reporter adds: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Tuesday that India was involved in grave human rights violations in held Kashmir.

While talking to a parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom here, the adviser highlighted the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and the current state of Pakistan-India relations.

The delegation included ruling Conservative Party lawmakers Rehman Chishti, Nigel Huddleston, Mark Pawsey, Henry Smith, Matthew Offord and Royston Smith.

Aziz highlighted the progress made by Pakistan in the last four years in counterterrorism, economic development and democratic consolidation, said a foreign ministry statement.

He also briefed the parliamentarians about Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and initiatives aimed at promoting regional connectivity.

“Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a number of important areas, especially trade, investment and people-to-people contacts,” the statement said.

Paying tribute to sacrifices made by Pakistan in counterterrorism, the British parliamentarians acknowledged Pakistan’s role in promoting international peace and security as well as its contribution to regional stability, it said.

They also commended the role of Pakistani diaspora in Britain and called for enhanced interaction between the two countries in all aspects of their bilateral relationship. The UK parliamentary delegation is visiting Pakistan from April 2 to April 8.