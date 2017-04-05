The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set a high bar for other provinces by taking its upcoming fiscal year’s education budget to Rs139 billion from what it was a mere Rs61 billion four years ago.

“This reflects an increase of 128 per cent since the time Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) assumed government in 2013,” announced KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in Islamabad.

He was presiding over an event, titled “Reforming Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Accomplishments, Challenges and Looking Ahead,” organised by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

"Successively increasing education budget is aligned to achieve the targets set in the KP Education Sector Plan 2015-20," said Khattak.

The plan, he said, outlines systematic steps to implement Article 25 A of the constitution, which mandates the state to provide free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of five and 16.

“We are firmly committed to providing the money required to finance the implementation of the Education Sector Plan,” said Khattak.

KP Education Minister Atif Khan said, “The province, in fact, is already spending the highest percentage of budget (23 per cent) on education among all provinces.”

“For boosting girls’ enrollment and their retention in schools the KP government is providing stipends to all girls enrolled at secondary level (grade six to 10) across the province,” he said.