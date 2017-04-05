KASUR - A woman managed to avert a rape attempt while a schoolgirl was abducted separately here the other day.

According to police, a woman managed to escape a rape attempt after her shouts forced her brother-in-law to flee from the scene at Kot Azam Khan. Ilyas, husband of the affected woman, is living abroad to earn livelihood. The other day, when she was alone at home, her brother-in-law lured her into a room where he attempted to rape her. But her shouts alerted the neighbours to rush for her rescue which forced the accused to flee the house. The police are investigating.

In another incident, a girl was abducted on the way to school in village Alwakh Autar. According to police, Aas Muhammad, father of the abducted girl, submitted an application to the Kot Radha Kishan Police that his daughter was on the way to school when the accused - Rashid and Bilal - abducted her. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

3 DONKEYS SLAUGHTERED

In Kot Dulla Singh Pattoki, unidentified thieves slaughtered three donkeys and decamped with their hides.