Fassi Butt-GUJRAT=A married woman was clubbed to death allegedly by her brother in the name of 'honour', taking the number of such incidents occurred in the district to three in less than a fortnight.

According to police, the incident occurred in village Kolian Habib, Kharian where Rukhsana Kausar,31, was killed by her brother.

According to the slain woman's parents, she had been living with them after having some dispute with her husband for quite some time. They said that their son 45-year-old Tufail killed his sister because he suspected that she had relationship with someone else. The alleged killer surrendered himself to the police and confessed to the murder. The woman's body was sent to hospital for autopsy. The police have lodged a case against the suspect on the report of police officer Gulzar Baig.

Earlier on Saturday last, Fiza Aftab, a 10th-grader, a resident of Kalma Chowk area of Sara-i-Alamgir was killed by her parents and brothers while a lady doctor was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and brother-in-law on March 25, 'apparently for honour.'

When contacted Mehr Attique, the spokesman for Gujrat police, informed that after insertion of Section 311 into PPC, police officer have become complainants in most the cases of honour-related killing to ensure punishment for the culprits. He said the suspects have also been arrested in most of honour killing cases.