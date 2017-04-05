SIALKOT-A village Fatehpur-Pasrur based woman gave birth to quadruplet (four children) at a local hospital here Tuesday.

According to doctors in the hospital, it was a normal delivery case, in which Aqsa Bibi, 27, gave birth to quadruplet - three daughters and a son. She is the wife of a local labourer Muhammad Saleem.

The doctors said that the woman and the newly-born babies are in good condition.