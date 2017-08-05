ISLAMABAD - The newly-elected Prime Minister, Shahid Khan Abbasi, Friday appointed a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan as Director General Federal Investigation Agency.

He also gave approval to appointment of a grade-18 officer of PSP as chief security officer of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

According to the Establishment Division, Bashir Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of PSP, previously posted as Inspector General Police Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is transferred and posted as Director General Federal Investigation Agency, under Interior Division in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Rana Shoib, a grade-18 officer of PSP, has been posted as Chief Security Officer of former PM.

Tohfeen Khan, a grade-21 officer has been appointed as Additional Secretary Communication, Hassan Nasir Jami a grade-21 has also been posted Additional Security Petroleum.

Similarly, Tahir Sarfraz, a grade-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been posted Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs. Anjum Asad Amin, a grade-21 officer has been appointed as Additional Secretary Commerce Division.

The services of two senior breaches Sohail Akbar Shah and Abdul Subhan have been handed over to the Sindh government. Abid Hussain, a garde-21 officer has been posted as DG Human Rights.