A couple has been allegedly subjected to torture of a 10-year-old child maid in Green Town area of Lahore.

According to the details, the husband and wife has been subjected to inhuman torture to the child, who was working as a maid at their home.

The victim belonged to Pakpattan and was working at the house as child maid. The victim, Aalia, alleged that the couple used to torture her and locked her in a room whenever they went out of the home.

She said that the couple subjected her to inhuman torture accusing her of stealing some articles from the house. She added that the couple did not even allow her to meet her father.

Area people recovered the victim from the house and handed her over to police.

The amount of such cases is sadly increasing with the time in Pakistan.