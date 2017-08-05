Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Darshan Lal, has become first Hindu politician to become federal cabinet member in last two decades.

According to list issued by government about portfolios of Federal Minister and State Ministers, Lal has been given portfolio of Inter Provincial Coordination in new Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi cabinet. He is a practicing doctor from Mirpur Mathelo district of Sindh.

Darshan Lal was elected in 2013 general elections as Member of National Assembly (MNA) on PML-N ticket reserved for minorities.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Rana Chander Singh was the last Hindu politician who was elected on MNA seat for seven times from 1977 to 1999 on minority seat.