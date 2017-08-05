Sindh Rangers today rejected allegation made by PPP leader and former Petroleum Minister Dr Asim Hussain that he was drugged during Rangers custody to record his statement.

A spokesman of the paramilitary force rejected the allegation of Dr Asim during a talk show on TV.

The spokesman said that Dr Asim statement was contrary to facts. During his detention or appearance in the court Dr Asim did not say any such thing, the spokesman added.

During a TV talk show, Dr Asim had said that he did not remember what he had said to them, adding he was heavily drugged when he was kept in solitary confinement.

He added that he had gone through serious mental torture and it had left long lasting effects on his mind as he was now facing psychological issues.

He had said that during investigations, the primary questions asked to him were about financial matters of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

The former petroleum minister maintained that cases against him were “completely baseless, scandalous and false”, and that he was willing to face charges.